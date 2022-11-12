FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 19.3% Higher

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 623,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,171,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,588,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,192,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after buying an additional 1,935,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.