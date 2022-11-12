Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 488.9% in October

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of FELTY opened at $10.65 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
