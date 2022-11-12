Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Up 488.9% in October

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELTY opened at $10.65 on Friday. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

