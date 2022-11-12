Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) shares rose 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Future from GBX 3,253 ($37.46) to GBX 2,852 ($32.84) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Future from GBX 2,500 ($28.79) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

