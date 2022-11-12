G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,063.15 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.