G999 Price Down 13.8% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,063.15 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00079000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000265 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

