Garrison Point Advisors LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 164,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,384,000 after purchasing an additional 254,069 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,725. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

