Garrison Point Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $67.41. 4,794,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

