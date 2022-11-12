Garrison Point Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

ESPO stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,698. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92.

