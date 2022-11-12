Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $515.47. 2,393,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $491.68 and its 200-day moving average is $498.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

