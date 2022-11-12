Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Gas has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $21.46 million and $11.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00012607 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00585196 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.06 or 0.30481916 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars.
