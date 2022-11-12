Gateway Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and $1.78 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00016210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gateway Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.73289912 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,774,909.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gateway Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gateway Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.