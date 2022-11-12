GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a not updated rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.67.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$49.63 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$756,000. In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$756,000.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

