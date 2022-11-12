GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.35.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

