Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GXE opened at C$1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$353.19 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gear Energy Company Profile

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$52,811.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at C$138,616.17. In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$52,811.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at C$138,616.17. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 66,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$83,734.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,072,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,483.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 101,716 shares of company stock valued at $130,111 and have sold 356,856 shares valued at $427,031.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

