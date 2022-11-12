Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,047,200 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the October 15th total of 16,584,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.1 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Up 0.8 %
GELYF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.34. 51,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.48.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
