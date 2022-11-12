Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,047,200 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the October 15th total of 16,584,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.1 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 0.8 %

GELYF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.34. 51,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

