Geller Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $400.17. 3,746,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.09 and a 200 day moving average of $394.40.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

