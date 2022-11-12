Geller Advisors LLC Sells 1,327 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Geller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,457,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

