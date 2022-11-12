Geller Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geller Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,119,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

