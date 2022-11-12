General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

