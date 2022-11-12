Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GENH stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Generation Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Generation Hemp had a negative net margin of 1,191.09% and a negative return on equity of 15,656.36%.

Generation Hemp, Inc provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

