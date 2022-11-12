Genesis Vision Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $777,408.41 and approximately $2,106.41 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars.

