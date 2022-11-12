Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NYSE:G traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 1,163,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,919. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,713 shares of company stock worth $5,900,569. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after buying an additional 347,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after buying an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,894,000 after buying an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 10.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300,941 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

