GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 137.0% in October

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the October 15th total of 734,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Up 7.5 %

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GOVX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 423,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

