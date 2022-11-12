GICTrade (GICT) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $84.42 million and $43,784.86 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.69 or 0.00586560 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,140.73 or 0.30553713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.84933223 USD and is down -11.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $46,694.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

