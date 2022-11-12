Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $11,750,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

GILD stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

