GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 19.1% on Insider Buying Activity

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) rose 19.1% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 69,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,598,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Specifically, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 90,029 shares valued at $5,839,091. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

