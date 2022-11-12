Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Update

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 1,775.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GJNSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $21.05 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

