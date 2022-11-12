Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($7.83) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.64) price objective on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 500 ($5.76) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.33) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.06) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 596.92 ($6.87).

Glencore Price Performance

LON GLEN traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 502 ($5.78). The company had a trading volume of 34,427,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,548,195. The company has a market capitalization of £64.99 billion and a PE ratio of 473.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 493.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 479.27. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 346.40 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.50 ($6.32).

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

