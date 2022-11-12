Glenview Trust Co Buys 80 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,456. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

