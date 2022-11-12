Glenview Trust Co Has $1.44 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,201. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.