Glenview Trust Co Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of PPG traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.09. 2,106,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,256. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

