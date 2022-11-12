Glenview Trust Co Has $2.21 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.26. 2,620,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

