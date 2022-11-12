Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,949. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

