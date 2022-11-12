Glenview Trust Co Sells 9 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $35.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,506.35. 443,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,564. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,550.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,463.84.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

