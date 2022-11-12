Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTEC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. 14,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

