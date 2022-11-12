Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 107.2% in October

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the October 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 94,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,764. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%.
