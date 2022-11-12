Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.62. Globex Mining Enterprises shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 272,770 shares traded.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 159.62 and a quick ratio of 158.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91.

About Globex Mining Enterprises



Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 204 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, vanadium, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, lithium, cobalt, scandium, and antimony, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potassic feldspar, pyrophyllite, kaolin, talc, and magnesite.

