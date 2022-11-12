Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,137,000 after buying an additional 119,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $74.57. 3,159,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,885. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

