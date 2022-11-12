Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,131. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

