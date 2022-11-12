Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,738. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

