Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,625 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,038,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

