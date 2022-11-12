goeasy Ltd. (GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on January 13th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$130.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$113.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.83. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.5500005 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on GSY shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$190.57.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

