goeasy Ltd. (GSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on January 13th

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
goeasy Stock Performance
TSE:GSY opened at C$130.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$113.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.83. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$199.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55.
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.5500005 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.
