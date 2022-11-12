Golem Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.40 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $199.52 million and $3.40 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

