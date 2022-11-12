GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDRX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

