GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 30th

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

GrafTech International has decreased its dividend by an average of 65.0% annually over the last three years. GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 3,175,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.21. GrafTech International has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after buying an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

