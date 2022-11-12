Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

