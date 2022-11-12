Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $593.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 18.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

