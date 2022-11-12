Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRN. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

