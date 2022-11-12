Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 74.43 ($0.86), with a volume of 122063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.88).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Griffin Mining from GBX 140 ($1.61) to GBX 150 ($1.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.92 million and a PE ratio of 950.00.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.