Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the October 15th total of 297,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Grom Social Enterprises from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Grom Social Enterprises stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. 979,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises ( NASDAQ:GROM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities.

